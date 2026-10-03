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Denmark dealt injury blow as Damsgaard set to miss Wales clash

Mikkel Damsgaard attempts a shot against Portugal
Mikkel Damsgaard attempts a shot against PortugalCredit: Eibner-Pressefoto/Marcel von Fehrn, Eibner-Pressefoto / Alamy / Profimedia

Denmark's hopes of claiming a win in the vital Nations League clash against Wales on Sunday night have taken a significant blow as Brentford playmaker Mikkel Damsgaard will not be fit in time to take part in the fixture.

Mikkel Damsgaard has been in superb form in Nations League with two goals and very impressive performances in three matches. 

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However, the attacking talent will not be available for Sunday's crucial match against Wales.

National team coach Brian Riemer confirmed this to TV 2 Sport, adding that Mathias Kvistgaarden who plays for Norwich City is joining the squad:

"It is, of course, the end of an extremely intense period. Unfortunately, we have had to acknowledge that neither Nikolas Nartey nor Mikkel Damsgaard will be fit for the match. This has also meant that we have had to call up an extra player in Kvistgaarden," says Riemer.

Brian Riemer is naturally disappointed by the absence of Mikkel Damsgaard, who is just the latest addition to a long list of injuries.

"We are missing 14 players, and that matters for the Danish national team."

"That said, I think we’ve had a good training camp with strong performances. Mikkel (Damsgaard, ed.) was perhaps the one who performed best, so it is a real shame that we have to do without him tomorrow," Brian Riemer tells dr.dk.

However, the national team coach already has a plan ready for how to handle Damsgaard's absence.

"There are plenty of solutions, and I have them in mind. For now, I’m keeping them to myself," says the national team coach.

Denmark will face Wales in Cardiff at 20.45 Sunday night.

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