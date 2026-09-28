Man United's Patrick Dorgu returns to club after injury in Denmark's Nations League win

Manchester United's Patrick Dorgu ⁠has been sent back from international duty ‌after picking up an injury ‌while playing for ‌Denmark in their 2-0 ‌win over Wales in the ‌Nations League on Sunday.

The versatile 21-year-old, who ‌can play as a ⁠left ‌winger, left back or wing back, ​was forced off during the first ​half, appearing to hold the back of his ⁠thigh.

Advertisement Advertisement

“He ​has an injury and has to go home. A new one has ‌to be called in," Denmark coach Brian Riemer told TV2.

Dorgu's stats this season Flashscore

Dorgu has appeared in all five of United's Premier League games this season. He came on as a ‌late substitute and assisted ​Matheus Cunha's equaliser as ‌United drew 1-1 at Fulham in their last game before the international break.

Check out the match stats from Denmark vs Wales here.