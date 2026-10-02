The Verdict: Hackett enjoys ref's 'great performance' as Wales seal key victory

Former Premier League official, head of PGMOL and refereeing authority Keith Hackett will be Flashscore's resident expert throughout the 2026/27 season and will offer his observations and views on the performances of officials, their decision-making and any other talking points after each weekend. In this column, Hackett talks about the UEFA Nations League encounter between Wales and Norway.

It's fair to say that things hadn't gone as well as Craig Bellamy and his Wales squad would've liked in this season's Nations League, as they prepared to face a Norwegian side who had scored in their last 10 matches in all competitions, winning six of them.

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Bobb silences Cardiff City Stadium

Due in no small part to the goalscoring prowess of talisman Erling Haaland, and the silky skills of captain Martin Odegaard amongst others, Stale Solbakken's side were going to present another tough test for the Dragons.

The visitors had only made two changes, one of which was Oscar Bobb, whilst Bellamy had opted to bring in five new faces to his starting XI: Jay Dasilva, Jordan James, Ben Cabango, Lewis Koumas, and Liam Cullen coming in for Charlie Savage, Chris Mepham, Kieffer Moore, Connor Roberts, and Brennan Johnson.

Referee Alejandro Jose Hernandez Hernandez and his team had little to do in the opening exchanges, though it wasn't long before Bobb opened the scoring.

"The visitors were growing in confidence, and deservedly took the lead," Hackett noted. "Martin Odegaard played a sublime through ball to Bobb whose first touch was perfect, and he coolly slotted the ball beyond Danny Ward at the goalkeeper's near post. Wales had it all to do from that point."

Dan James pokes home

Bobb was certainly one of the standout players in the first half, with 18 of his 19 passes finding their target for a magnificent 94.7% pass completion. With Sander Berge posting an even better 96.9%, the hosts were left chasing shadows for long periods.

Although Wales' Sorba Thomas would only go on to win one of his six total duels, he'd already attempted five crosses in the opening half hour, as the hosts attempted to stifle Norway's creativity by getting the ball down the channels as often as possible.

As half-time approached, Welsh exuberance spilt over. "Jordan James' yellow card for a reckless challenge on Martin Odegaard was the correct decision by the referee," Hackett agreed.

Just a minute later and Wales were on the scoreboard, however.

"Wales have their first goal of the Nations League A campaign!" Hackett enthused. "Liam Cullen won possession from Sander Berge and Lewis Koumas stepped in to feed Thomas. He crossed to Dan James, who scored from the edge of the six-yard box for his 11th goal for Wales, and it's deserved."

Catch up on all the Wales vs Norway stats with Flashscore!

Great start to the second half for Wales

James' first Nations League goal since the 18th of November 2020 against Finland came amid a flurry of chances for the hosts, though Norway were still having the lion's share of the ball, seeing 70% of it in the 15 minutes leading into the break.

"Just 20 seconds into the second half, Torbjorn Heggem was sent off for dragging down Dan James just outside the Norwegian penalty area," Hackett said.

Wales v Norway - Momentum shift Flashscore

"It was the correct decision by the referee as the Denial of an Obvious Goal Scoring Opportunity (DOGSO) was met. The Law states: The following must be considered: *distance between the offence and the goal, *general direction of the play, *likelihood of keeping or gaining control of the ball and *location and number of defenders and attackers."

Worse was to follow for Solbakken's side as Wales scored from the resulting free-kick.

"Norway goalkeeper Orjan Nyland took a step to his left, and Williams found the bottom of the opposite corner," Hackett added.

"Nyland was nowhere near it. Terrific from Williams, who scored his fifth Wales goal, but credit again to Dan James for winning the free-kick in the first place."

Odegaard's industry in vain

A third goal conceded in the opening 15 minutes of the second half is more than any other side in this season's Nations League, and has to be a worry for Solbakken.

Though Norway would come storming back with four efforts of their own, none would trouble Danny Ward in the Welsh goal.

Martin Odegaard's player card v Wales Flashscore

In fact, if anyone was going to score, it would be the hosts, who belatedly took the game to their opponents, having a collective 81% possession after the hour mark.

Of the 116 touches that Odegaard had during the game, 107 of them were passes, though sadly his industry was in vain.

Neco Williams' player card v Norway Flashscore

Seven of his colleagues didn't even make a tackle in the entire 90 minutes, and only four of 11 dribbles were completed on the night by the visitors.

Haaland didn't get on the scoresheet, but he can at least be pleased with his effort, winning four of six aerial duels and five of eight ground one-on-ones. Only Odegaard's 100% duel success (four from four) bettered his teammate.

Great refereeing performance

The night belonged to Wales, though, with Ethan Ampadu's performance one of many to be celebrated.

The midfielder had 101 touches and 93 passes, of which 89 found their target for a 95.7% completion rate, and all were more than his colleagues managed.

Wales v Norway - Match stats Flashscore

Winning possession back on eight separate occasions was also a game high, as were his two completed tackles (100%) - no one from either side had more in the match.

"Odegaard, Thomas and Ampadu were all yellow-carded late on," Hackett remarked. "Again, a perfect example of running the game with patience and understanding, but administering the correct punishment when required. A great performance by referee Hernandez Hernandez."