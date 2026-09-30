Portugal vs Denmark: Confirmed team news as a frustrated Cristiano Ronaldo returns

Denmark welcome Portugal to the Parken Stadium on Thursday night as the action in the Nations League continues.

Denmark and Portugal both celebrated victories in the second round of the UEFA Nations League as the sides beat Denmark and Norway respectively.

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The pair locked horns in the last Nations League meeting, with Denmark winning 1-0 on home soil, before Portugal recorded a 5-2 victory in the reverse fixture as they sent a message to the Danes.

Portugal take on Denmark looking to extend their 100% record in League A, Group 4 of the Nations League, a win would extend their strong lead at the top of the current standings.

Portugal vs Denmark team news

Patrick Dorgu picked up a hamstring injury, leaving him out of action for Denmark as Mohamed Daramy replaces him.

Bruno Fernandes has returned to training whilst Cristiano Ronaldo may also return after staying on the bench against Norway.

Portugal vs Denmark kick off time

Both teams meet in Copenhagen on Thursday night at 19:45 UK time.

Portugal vs Denmark predicted line ups

Denmark: Jorgensen; Kristensen, Andersen, Provstgaard, Maehle; Hjulmand, Hojbjerg; Isaksen, Damsgaard, Daramy; Hojlund

Portugal: D Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Veiga, Mendes; Vitinha, Fernandes, J Neves; Felix, Ronaldo, Neto

Key stats

Denmark kept a clean sheet against Wales after conceding three against Norway.

Portugal have won five of the last seven meetings between the sides and have scored seven goals across their last two meetings with Denmark.