Danish FA to expel adult fans wearing Ronaldo-shirts

Adults wearing Cristiano Ronaldo-shirts in the section for home supporters will be expelled from Parken stadium for the Nations League clash between Denmark and Portugal.

"If there are fans in the Danish stands who openly support Portugal, they risk being expelled. However, we are not going to deny children access if they are wearing Cristiano Ronaldo shirts", says Erik Brøgger Rasmussen, CEO of the Danish FA, to TV 2 Sport.

Advertisement Advertisement

According to the Danish FA's own guidelines, it is not permitted to wear the away team's shirt anywhere other than in the away section, but the rules won't be enforced quite so strict for the Nations League quarter-final.

"We have a clear expectation that the Parken Stadium will be dressed in red and white. We are also aware of and understand that there may be fans, especially children, who have Cristiano Ronaldo as their idol and therefore want to wear a shirt with him on the back", says Erik Brøgger Rasmussen.

The much-awaited match has been sold out for months.