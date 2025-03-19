Tribal Football
Most Read
Man United put Kobbie Mainoo up for sale ahead of summer rebuild
Rasmus Hojlund hits out at Man United over Erik ten Hag sacking
Pep Guardiola apologises to Man City ace Jack Grealish after recent England snub
Obi Mikel claims signing Osimhen from Napoli would be "easy to get done" for Chelsea

Mbappe thrilled to return for France ahead of Croatia clash

Shina Oludare
Mbappe thrilled to return for France
Mbappe thrilled to return for FranceAction Plus
Kylian Mbappe has expressed his delight returning to the France squad ahead of upcoming Nations League fixture against Croatia.

The Real Madrid star has been out of action for Les Bleus due to contrasting reasons, but he will be available for the quarter-final encounter against Zlatko Dalic's Checkered Ones.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mbappe told media ahead of Thursday’s game that he is "delighted to be back with the group" as France eye a place in the semi-final.

"Most of the teammates who are here, we talk pretty much all the time. I go on holiday with some of them. It's a pleasure to be here,” he said.

"The situation may have been unclear to people outside, but it's always been clear internally.

France will play Croatia in Split, followed by the return fixture at the Stade de France in Paris in three days.

Mentions
UEFA Nations LeagueFranceCroatiaMbappe Kylian
Related Articles
Kylian Mbappe praises 'mature' Ousmane Dembele ahead of Croatia clash
Real Madrid ace Mbappe happy with double in victory at Villarreal
Mbapppe and Vini help Real Madrid extend dominance over Rayo Vallecano