Mbappe thrilled to return for France ahead of Croatia clash

Kylian Mbappe has expressed his delight returning to the France squad ahead of upcoming Nations League fixture against Croatia.

The Real Madrid star has been out of action for Les Bleus due to contrasting reasons, but he will be available for the quarter-final encounter against Zlatko Dalic's Checkered Ones.

Advertisement Advertisement

Mbappe told media ahead of Thursday’s game that he is "delighted to be back with the group" as France eye a place in the semi-final.

"Most of the teammates who are here, we talk pretty much all the time. I go on holiday with some of them. It's a pleasure to be here,” he said.

"The situation may have been unclear to people outside, but it's always been clear internally.

France will play Croatia in Split, followed by the return fixture at the Stade de France in Paris in three days.