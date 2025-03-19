Liverpool's Robertson on beating Dalglish's Scotland record: You know I’m coming for you!

Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson says he is chasing down Kenny Dalglish's appearance record for Scotland as his nation prepares to face Greece.

The Scotland captain has also been teasing Sir Kenny Dalglish that he is chasing down his caps record this week as he attempts to make history and overtake the legendary forward’s 102 caps for his country. Robertson currently has 80 appearances for his nation so needs just 23 more games to break his long-held record.

The Liverpool left-back should make his 81st appearance in the first leg of the Nations League play-off in Greece on Thursday night and spoke to the BBC about how he has been in contact with Dalglish in recent weeks.

"I actually said to Kenny the other week, 'I'm coming for you'," Robertson told BBC Scotland of the Liverpool legend. "His reply was plenty of players have said that before and he's still the main man.

"I love playing for Scotland, showing up for every camp, and I want to get as many caps as I can," he said. "Wherever that takes me, it takes me. I'm incredibly proud to get to 80.

"You just deal with what's in front of you. There's so much going on, you can't look too far ahead. You need a bit of luck with injuries but I do everything I can to make sure I'm in the best possible shape for Liverpool and Scotland."

Both John McGinn and Craig Gordon are holding a place in the top 10 of games played for Scotland too so if Robertson does break the record it may not be held for very long. Robertson spoke more about Scotland’s ambitions and how they have bounced back after much animosity surrounding the national team.

"The Nations League has been important for us and the aim was always to get to Group A," said Robertson. "We then saw the rewards when we held our own against Portugal and Croatia.

"There was a lot of negativity after the Euros and rightly so. We believed we could get out of the group and we didn't perform to the levels we know we can.

"There was a lot of talk around 'is this the end for this squad?' But I think we have bounced back really well."