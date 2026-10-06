Spain vs Croatia: Confirmed team news as Spain aim to make it 42 games unbeaten

Back-to-back defeats and a total of 11 goals conceded leave Croatia third in the group, 3 points behind England and 6 points behind leaders Spain, who grabbed a 4-1 win over Slaven Bilic's side just last week.
Spain extended their record run of matches without defeat in regulation to 41 with their victory over the Czech Republic and will hope to make it 42 with what looks like a simple win for the World Cup champions on paper.
Spain vs Croatia team news
Croatia have Luka Vuskovic, Marco Pasalic, Josip Misic, Petar Sucic and Martin Pongracic all at risk of suspension whilst Lovro Majer, Ante Budimir and Dion Drena Beljo have left the squad.
Spain have seen Ferran Torres, Nico Williams and Alex Grimaldo all withdraw this week.
Spain vs Croatia kick-off time
The two sides meet at the Stadion Poljud for a 19:45 UK kick-off time.
Spain vs Croatia predicted line-ups
Croatia: Livakovic; Smolcic, Sutalo, Vuskovic, Gvardiol; Modric, Kovacic; Ivanovic, Mario Pasalic, Vlasic; Matanovic
Spain: Simon; Fresneda, Cubarsi, Huijsen, Cucurella; Lopez, Zubimendi, Pedri; Yamal, Oyarzabal, Munoz
Form
Spain: WWWWW
Croatia: LWLWL
Key stats
Spain had 63.8% possession, 16 shots to Croatia's 5, and 7 shots on target to 2 last time out.
Spain have scored 10 goals in their first three Nations League games, whilst Lamine Yamal scored twice in the previous meeting with Croatia.