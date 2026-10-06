Spain vs Croatia: Confirmed team news as Spain aim to make it 42 games unbeaten

Croatia host Spain at the Stadion Poljud on Tuesday night as they seek to bounce back from their 7-0 defeat.

Back-to-back defeats and a total of 11 goals conceded leave Croatia third in the group, 3 points behind England and 6 points behind leaders Spain, who grabbed a 4-1 win over Slaven Bilic's side just last week.

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Spain extended their record run of matches without defeat in regulation to 41 with their victory over the Czech Republic and will hope to make it 42 with what looks like a simple win for the World Cup champions on paper.

Spain vs Croatia team news

Croatia have Luka Vuskovic, Marco Pasalic, Josip Misic, Petar Sucic and Martin Pongracic all at risk of suspension whilst Lovro Majer, Ante Budimir and Dion Drena Beljo have left the squad.

Spain have seen Ferran Torres, Nico Williams and Alex Grimaldo all withdraw this week.

Spain vs Croatia kick-off time

The two sides meet at the Stadion Poljud for a 19:45 UK kick-off time.

Spain vs Croatia predicted line-ups

Croatia: Livakovic; Smolcic, Sutalo, Vuskovic, Gvardiol; Modric, Kovacic; Ivanovic, Mario Pasalic, Vlasic; Matanovic

Spain: Simon; Fresneda, Cubarsi, Huijsen, Cucurella; Lopez, Zubimendi, Pedri; Yamal, Oyarzabal, Munoz

Form

Spain: WWWWW

Croatia: LWLWL

Key stats

Spain had 63.8% possession, 16 shots to Croatia's 5, and 7 shots on target to 2 last time out.

Spain have scored 10 goals in their first three Nations League games, whilst Lamine Yamal scored twice in the previous meeting with Croatia.