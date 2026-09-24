'Only the beginning' - Xavi insists Netherland deserved more from debut draw with Germany

Spanish icon Xavi was 'really happy' with the way his Netherlands team played in his debut, but admitted that the game against Germany deserved just one winner.

The Netherlands snatched a late 1-1 draw against Germany in Amsterdam, with Cody Gakpo volleying in a fantastic trivela cross from debutant Ruben van Bommel.

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Following his debut, Xavi reflected on a game of two halves, but one he was proud of.

"I was really happy with the late goal. We played a nervous first half, but in the second half we saw the way we wanted to play," Xavi told Dutch broadcaster NOS.

"We showed personality and energy, and took the initiative. We had plenty of possession and wanted to play attacking football. This is only the beginning, but I’m pleased with tonight’s performance."

Oranje scored two goals that did not stand, with Virgil van Dijk's opener cancelled after a VAR review and Mexx Meerdink's debut goal ruled out after an apparent foul in the box. The Netherlands dominated the second half, barely giving away a chance, and Xavi saw a Netherlands team that deserved the win.

"I have a good feeling, especially with the second half. We deserved more in the end; we did well, created chances, and applied high pressure, but we lost some duels, which I'm not happy about," said Xavi, who was not surprised by the way his team played just three days into his tenure.

"We played like this in training. You play as you train. The players showed character and were happy. I told them during HT that we need to show more personality and need the ball more."

The Catalan manager was forced to take striker Brian Brobbey off early, with the Sunderland star sustaining a muscle injury in the first half. With debutant Mexx Meerdink now the only striker in the squad, Xavi confirmed he'll call up another striker, though he does not know who yet.

Perhaps the highlight of the evening was Ruben van Bommel's assist, with the young PSV winger setting Gakpo up with a trivela. Xavi emphasised what it says about the 22-year-old.

"It shows personality. It's his first game for the national team, and he makes the difference. This is what we need. He's a top player. I'm proud of him, and he deserved it. He recovered the ball and gave an amazing cross."

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