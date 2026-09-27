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Arsenal step up interest in Leverkusen starlet Maza

Arsenal step up interest in Leverkusen starlet Maza
Arsenal step up interest in Leverkusen starlet MazaABACAPRESS, Abaca Press / Alamy / Profimedia

Arsenal have stepped up their interest in Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Ibrahim Maza as they continue to monitor the highly rated youngster ahead of a potential move.

According to TeamTalk (via Yahoo Sports), Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have intensified their pursuit of the 20-year-old, with Chelsea, Manchester City and Aston Villa also keeping tabs on his development.

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Both Arsenal and Spurs have reportedly watched Maza this season as they assess whether to make a formal approach for the Algeria international.

Maza has established himself as one of the Bundesliga’s brightest young attacking midfielders, impressing with his technical quality, versatility and intelligence in possession.

The Leverkusen youngster is particularly effective at finding space in the half-spaces, where he can receive the ball, turn and attack defenders.

His awareness and ability to link play in dangerous areas could also make him an attractive option for Arsenal as they continue to identify young talents capable of developing within Mikel Arteta’s system.

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BundesligaIbrahim MazaArsenalBayer LeverkusenTottenhamPremier LeagueFootball transfers

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