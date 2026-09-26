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Cherki dedicates France win over Turkey to Zidane

Cherki dedicates France win over Turkey to Zidane
Cherki dedicates France win over Turkey to ZidaneAA/ABACA / Abaca Press / Profimedia

Rayan Cherki dedicated France’s 1-0 UEFA Nations League victory over Turkiye to new manager Zinedine Zidane after his first game in charge of Les Bleus.

The former Real Madrid manager took charge of the Europeans for the first time on Friday, marking his return to management after leaving Los Blancos in 2021.

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 France secured victory in Zidane’s first match thanks to Kylian Mbappe’s second-half goal, although the captain picked up an injury while scoring.

Speaking after the game, Manchester City midfielder Cherki reflected on playing under Zidane and said the victory was “for” the legendary Frenchman.

“It is pure pleasure. We know his past as a player, his past as a manager,” Cherki said.

“We really wanted to start this adventure with a win. It is good to take it. This victory is for him.

“We have only had three sessions (with Zidane) but straight away you feel the instructions that he is trying to instil in us. 

“Having the ball, moving it around… today, the quality that went into that, even we were a bit surprised. Everything is new to him, as it is for us, too.”

France will continue their Nations League campaign with two matches against Belgium before facing Italy.

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UEFA Nations LeagueZinedine ZidaneRayan CherkiFranceTurkeyBelgium

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