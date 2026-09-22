Former Arsenal star sparks controversy with Gunners injury advice

Perry Groves has controversially urged Arsenal players to fake injuries while on international duty to remain fit for Premier League matches.

Five of the Gunners star withdrew from Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for Nations League fixtures against Spain, Czechia and Croatia.

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Declan Rice was among those who left camp, citing injury concerns. However, the midfielder started in the club’s defeat to Brighton.

That raised questions after he appeared to complete the match without showing obvious signs of injury. "Seriously, I might be a disgrace to my country for saying it but I’m not bothered,” Gloves told talkSPORT's Inside Gooners.

“I’ve said before that I want England to do well, but it’s not going to change my life whereas Arsenal winning does.

"Let's be honest, every Arsenal fan will be glued to their phone during the break looking at different international teams and looking at who's not playing or worrying over why players are getting subbed.

"Just go away with your national team, but don’t get injured because that Leeds game is massive. All of them are massive, but because of the way we played against Brighton, a draw against Leeds and the pressure will be ramped up."