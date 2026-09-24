Robertson reveals what Klopp said before iconic Barcelona comeback: We were laser focused!

Andrew Robertson has spoken on Jurgen Klopp's message and the atmosphere before the iconic comeback against Barcelona.

Barcelona secured a 3-0 win at Camp Nou before arriving at Anfield, where the Spanish giants lost 4-0 in what is one of the most memorable moments in Champions League history.

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Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum secured the goals on the night as Liverpool became only the third team to overturn a three-goal first-leg deficit in a European Cup semi-final, after Panathinaikos in 1971 and Barcelona themselves in 1986.

In what was an almost impossible feat, Robertson has revealed what manager Jurgen Klopp said ahead of the game and how intense the changing room was as players psyched themselves up for a huge test.

“Before the game Jürgen Klopp was sitting in front of us and gave us a speech, he said: ‘Nobody gives us a chance. No normal person gives us a chance. But I am sitting here in front of you and I am giving you EVERY CHANCE in the world and I am telling you right now that this will be the most special night of your life.’

“The changing room before the game was genuinely the LOUDEST I have EVER experienced in my entire life, everyone was just LASER-FOCUSED, everyone was READY, we felt we could make it happen and we got the BEST start with the early goal.”

What makes the victory even sweeter was that Liverpool were also without Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino through injury, with the Egyptian on the sidelines with a shirt stating “NEVER GIVE UP”.

Robertson is now playing for Tottenham Hotspur, who have had a difficult start to the season. Spurs sit dead bottom of the league and are without the European nights that the Scotsman will sorely miss.