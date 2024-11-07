Arsenal striker Havertz named in Germany squad despite head injury

Arsenal forward Kai Havertz has been named in the Germany squad for upcoming international games.

The Nations League is back up and running this month, with Havertz set to join up with his national teammates.

However, his condition is currently not clear, as he came off with a head injury in Arsenal’s 1-0 Champions League loss to Inter Milan in midweek.

The 25-year-old missed the last international break because he had a knee problem.

Havertz will want to get back into the German team under coach Julian Naglesmann.

First he will have to prove his fitness for Arsenal, as they prepare to take on Chelsea in the Premier League this weekend.