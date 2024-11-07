Henry: It will be "extremely difficult" for Arsenal to win the league if they lose again

Henry: It will be "extremely difficult" for Arsenal to win the league if lose once more

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has discussed the club's title chances and how he feels they could be over if they lose just one more Premier League game.

The Gunners travel to Chelsea off the back of three Premier League games without a win and now Henry has opened up on CBS Sports about how careful manager Mikel Arteta needs to be if he wants to keep chasing the title this season.

“Right now they’re not they’re not challenging for the league, obviously as you can see the results are not good enough to be able to be at the top… (there’s) still a long way to go.

“But my issue, and always has been away from home I don’t think it was good enough. But we were getting away with it for a very long time, now we’re not any more.

This Sunday’s fixture is away from home and Henry admitted he is not sure what his former side are going to do against a very much in-form Chelsea side who have been relentless at home so far.

“That’s what I’m saying, let’s see what’s going to happen against Chelsea.

“I don’t know what we’re going to do, I’ll be honest with you. I actually don’t know how we’re going to go.

“I know today we were 1-0 down and we had to attack and Inter gave them the ball. I just don’t know how we’re going to play away from home.

A loss to the Blues would mean Arsenal’s title fate is sealed according to Henry who believes that with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City already ahead of them it would be impossible to catch up.

“I think it will be extremely difficult.

“Why? Because you have too many teams to catch. One team can have a problem, but one or two - we’re going with Liverpool and Man City - I don’t see two teams collapsing. That’s my issue.”