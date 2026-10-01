Cristiano Ronaldo's sister responds to the Portugal situation: CR7 deserved more respect!

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Elma dos Santos Aveiro has spoken on the Portugal drama this week.

Ronaldo yesterday revealed that he has walked out of the camp "following the national team manager's press conference" in a post on Instagram after reports of a rift between him and manager Jorge Jesus.

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The 41-year-old has said he will explain his reasons for leaving in due course after being left on the bench in Portugal's win over Norway.

Ronaldo, who statement receieved over 10M likes on Instragram, has since returned to Madrid as fans wait to see what he has to say on his international future.

Ahead of his response, his sister Elma has spoken on the situation as she backed her brother and claimed that Portugal would be nothing without him.

"CR7 deserved more respect. The national team deserved more structure. Portuguese journalism deserved more competence and less speculation.

“As for the Portuguese people... they don’t deserve to have the best at anything.

"We are envious, disrespectful and ignorant, and we deserve to return to the mediocrity we always had in football before CR7.”

"Thank you for everything, CR7. You deserved more!”

Ronaldo has not announced international retirement, but his departure has raised questions over whether he will continue with international football in the twilight of his career.