HB Koge left frustrated after dominant display against Leuven

Leuven goalkeeper Lowiese Seynhaeve making a save for the Belgians during the match

HB Koge created enough chances to win the away match against HB Leuven comfortably but the Danes had to settle for a 1-1 draw which still gives Koge a great chance of qualifying for the knockout phase play-off in the women's champions league.

On Wednesday evening, HB Koge had to settle for a 1-1 draw away against Belgium’s OH Leuven in the Champions League.

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This leaves the Danish champions with four points after their first four matches, while Leuven sits at the bottom of the table with two points.

The Belgians took the lead in the 79th minute, but HB Koge responded immediately.

The Danes were considered the clear favorites going into the match and HB Koge also dominated for the most part and created significantly more chances than their opponents.

Experienced forward Nadia Nadim, in particular, had numerous attempts and several good opportunities, but she lacked her usual clinical edge on the day.

OH Leuven - HB Koge - Match Stats Flashscore

Instead, the home side took the lead through Jada Conijnenberg, who headed a a great delivery into the net, catching a somewhat passive Danish defense off guard.

Ultimately, however, Koge managed to secure a point thanks to a header from Simone Boye with eight minutes remaining.

Following this draw, HB Koge currently are in 10th place out of the 18 participating teams. The top four sides advance directly to the quarter-finals, while teams ranked 5th through 12th move on to the round of 16.

HB Koge’s next challenge in the tournament is an away match against Paris FC on 19 November, followed by their final group stage fixture at home against Benfica on 16 December.