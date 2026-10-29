Barcelona thrash Koge as Man City settle for draw with PSG

Khadija Shaw celebrates after opening the scoring for Manchester city

Barcelona laid down another marker in their defence of the Women's Champions League with an 8-0 win away to HB Koge on Thursday, while late drama in Manchester City's clash with Paris Saint-Germain resulted in the two sides sharing the points.

Barcelona top the league phase standings with nine points from three outings and remain the only team with a 100 percent record in the competition.

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They have scored 19 goals, while conceding just two.

A Caroline Graham Hansen penalty and an Ewa Pajor goal had the visitors in command by half-time in Denmark.

Esmee Brugts, Patri Guijarro, Clara Serrajordi, Francisca Nazareth and Claudia Pina, who grabbed a brace, all netted in the second half to complete the rout.

In Manchester, the match looked to be heading to a goalless stalemate until Griedge Mbock brought down Khadija Shaw in the box.

The Jamaica international kept her composure to convert the spot-kick in the 85th minute.

But the visitors struck back with two minutes remaining on the clock as Tara Elimbi Gilbert broke down the right and slotted home to level.

The result leaves PSG sixth in the table on five points, while a third consecutive draw means Man City lie two points further back in 10th.

Paris FC were held to a 1-1 draw with Hacken after Evelyne Viens's second-minute opener for the hosts was cancelled out by Anna Anvegard's leveller deep in injury time.

Juventus outclassed Austria Vienna in the Austrian capital 4-1 with Matilde Pavan, Alba Redondo, Kysha Sylla and Julia Bartel all getting on the scoresheet.