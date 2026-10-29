Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Man Utd defender set to join Ruben Amorim's project at AC Milan as he is lured away

Jadon Sancho reportedly turns down move to Getafe as he eyes Saudi switch

Newcastle vs Everton: Confirmed team news as each team fights for a Quarter-Final spot

Carragher says Man Utd should have signed Fernandes, Gerrard says Santos not good enough

Most read on Flashscore News

World No. 3 Antonsen suggests Asian players have unfair advantage in ranking system

El Clasico triumph reflects a new Jose Mourinho: Less fiery, but wiser

Messi's Inter Miami stumble against Cincinnati despite late Suarez goal

Subscribe to Football Weekender and read the weekend like no one else!

Barcelona thrash Koge as Man City settle for draw with PSG

Khadija Shaw celebrates after opening the scoring for Manchester city
Khadija Shaw celebrates after opening the scoring for Manchester cityDARREN STAPLES / AFP

Barcelona laid down another marker in their defence of the Women's Champions League with an 8-0 win away to HB Koge on Thursday, while late drama in Manchester City's clash with Paris Saint-Germain resulted in the two sides sharing the points.

Barcelona top the league phase standings with nine points from three outings and remain the only team with a 100 percent record in the competition.

Advertisement
Advertisement

They have scored 19 goals, while conceding just two.

A Caroline Graham Hansen penalty and an Ewa Pajor goal had the visitors in command by half-time in Denmark.

Esmee Brugts, Patri Guijarro, Clara Serrajordi, Francisca Nazareth and Claudia Pina, who grabbed a brace, all netted in the second half to complete the rout.

In Manchester, the match looked to be heading to a goalless stalemate until Griedge Mbock brought down Khadija Shaw in the box.

The Jamaica international kept her composure to convert the spot-kick in the 85th minute.

But the visitors struck back with two minutes remaining on the clock as Tara Elimbi Gilbert broke down the right and slotted home to level.

The result leaves PSG sixth in the table on five points, while a third consecutive draw means Man City lie two points further back in 10th.

Paris FC were held to a 1-1 draw with Hacken after Evelyne Viens's second-minute opener for the hosts was cancelled out by Anna Anvegard's leveller deep in injury time.

Juventus outclassed Austria Vienna in the Austrian capital 4-1 with Matilde Pavan, Alba Redondo, Kysha Sylla and Julia Bartel all getting on the scoresheet.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
UEFA Champions League WomenPSGBarcelona FAManchester City

Related Articles

Barcelona thrash HB Koge 8-0 in Women's Champions League rout

Hacken snatch late draw against Paris FC in Women's Champions League

Chelsea get the better of Roma as Bayern draw with Madrid in Women's Champions League