Barcelona thrash HB Koge 8-0 in Women's Champions League rout

Defending champions FC Barcelona left no doubt of the outcome when they defeated Danish football minnows HB Koge 8-0 on away turf on Matchday Three of the women's Champions League. It was Barcelona's third biggest win in Champions League history after they beat Benfica 9-0 in 2022 and Hammarby by the same scoreline two years after.

On Thursday, HB Koge received a footballing lesson from arguably the strongest women’s team in the world, FC Barcelona, ​​in the Champions League group stage.

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The Danish champions lost 0–8 in a one-sided affair in front of 5,884 spectators at a sold-out stadium in Koge. The visitors fielded a strong lineup, showcasing their array of stars—including seven different goalscorers, four of whom ranked in the top 8 of the recent Ballon d'Or voting.

Things otherwise started reasonably well for the hosts on Thursday, but they suffered their first setback after just under ten minutes.

HB Koge - FC Barcelona - Match Stats Flashscore

Spanish attacking star Claudia Pina seemed to be moving out of the penalty area when she went down in a challenge with HB Koge’s Kenyan international, Mwanalima Jereko and following a lengthy VAR review, the referee awarded a penalty which Norwegian international Caroline Graham Hansen converted.

In brief flashes, the Danes managed to pose an attacking threat but the first half was largely dictated by the Spanish side. Following several promising attacks and an effort that struck the post, the Spaniards doubled the score in the 33rd minute.

Pina played a deep ball through to Ewa Pajor, and the Polish goal machine slotted it home between Alberte Vingum’s legs. HB Koge managed to keep the scoreline in check until halftime, but things accelerated rapidly in the second half.

HB Koge - Barcelona - Momentum Flashscore

Dutch left-back Esmee Brugts headed in the third goal from a cross while captain Patricia Guijarro scored with a backheel following a corner kick before 18-year-old Clara Serrajordi fired the fifth goal from the edge of the penalty area.

Portuguese player Kika Nazareth then extended the lead to 6–0 just minutes after coming on, and shortly thereafter, Pina finally got on the scoresheet following a strong solo effort and a clinical finish from a loose ball inside the box.

Barcelona then went fifteen minutes without a goal—during which substitute Mai Wendicke registered the hosts' only shot on target—before Pina rounded off the humiliation after outmaneuvering a couple of defenders.

Thanks to the win, the defending champions sit at the top of their Champions League group with a perfect nine points and a goal difference of 19–2 after three matches.