Mourinho pinches Buruk's nose in bizarre end to Istanbul derby

Mourinho in a controversial moment
In a tense end to the Istanbul derby in the Turkish Cup quarter-finals, Fenerbahce's Portuguese coach became embroiled in controversy.

The Istanbul derby and the Turkish Cup quarter-final between Fenerbahce and Galatasaray, ended in controversy. A mix-up in the stands resulted in three players being sent off (one on the yellow side and two on the red), and the tension continued after the final whistle.

The Turkish broadcast caught Jose Mourinho addressing Okan Buruk and pinching the rival coach's nose. Surprised, the Galatasaray coach fell to the ground but quickly got up to confront the Portuguese. The situation only got worse because he was stopped by members of his team.

Fenerbahce were eliminated after a 2-1 defeat, a scoreline visitors Galatasaray had built up in the first half.

