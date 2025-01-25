Ander Herrera presented by Boca: "I've often imagined playing at the Bombonera"

Ander Herrera (35), who has already made his debut as a Boca Juniors player, was officially presented on Friday 25 January alongside president Juan Román Riquelme. The Spanish midfielder posed proudly in the jersey of the historic Xeneize club.

"I've often imagined playing at the Bombonera. I thought it wouldn't happen or that it would be difficult, but here I am," said the former Athletic Club, Manchester United and PSG player, among others.

Advertisement Advertisement

For Herrera, who has expressed his deep admiration for Boca on several occasions since he was a child, being part of the club and being able to play in this mythical stadium is a dream that will soon come true and that he can't wait for.

"I'm happy to realise a dream," he said.

Something that seemed far away when his father, former player Pedro Herrera, told him about the atmosphere in the stands on one of his trips to Argentina.

Ander will be able to enjoy it this Sunday when the team coached by Fernando Gago hosts Argentinos Juniors.