DONE DEAL: Herrera signs Boca Juniors contract

Carlos Volcano
DONE DEAL: Herrera signs Boca Juniors contractBoca Juniors
Ander Herrera has signed with Boca Juniors.

After his release from his contract at Athletic Bilbao, the former Spain midfielder has penned a one-year contract with the option for another 12 months.

Boca is a giant, special club, with a unique history and passion. Many years ago my father worked here, he talked to me a lot about Boca and I have maintained that passion since I was a child. I have been able to experience La Bombonera as a fan and as a player, I have been told that it is something unique, that it gives you goosebumps,” said Herrera on Wednesday at Ezeiza airport.

“I am not nervous. All this makes me very happy and full of expectations. I am very grateful for the affection. Now I will have to earn respect. I am very excited, I am looking forward to playing at La Bombonera. Thank you for this welcome."

 

