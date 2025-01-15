Tribal Football
Most Read
Flick says Barcelona ready for Betis; proud to win Supercopa
DONE DEAL: Leon completes move to Man Utd
Man Utd academy starlets Gore and Amass set to leave
Arsenal winning race to sign Real Sociedad's Zubimendi

Muniain backing ex-Athletic Bilbao pal Herrera for Boca Juniors switch

Carlos Volcano
Muniain backing ex-Athletic Bilbao pal Herrera for Boca Juniors switch
Muniain backing ex-Athletic Bilbao pal Herrera for Boca Juniors switchLaLiga
Iker Muniain is backing former Athletic Bilbao teammate Ander Herrera over his move to Boca Juniors.

Herrera is signing for Boca today after securing a release from his Athletic contract.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Muniain, who signed for San Lorenzo last summer, spoke about Herrera's signing after his team's friendly against Nacional last night, "Hopefully we can have him here very soon."

The former Athletic captain also said, "He is a great footballer, of world class. Whenever this type of player comes to the Argentine league it is very positive for everyone. I was speaking to him.

"We were chatting, we are very good friends. Hopefully we will have good news."

Mentions
LaLigaHerrera AnderMuniain IkerAth BilbaoBoca JuniorsSan LorenzoFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Herrera leaves Athletic Bilbao to join Boca Juniors
DONE DEAL: Pumas sign Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Padilla
Arsenal learn wage demands for Athletic Bilbao winger Williams