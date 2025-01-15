Muniain backing ex-Athletic Bilbao pal Herrera for Boca Juniors switch

Iker Muniain is backing former Athletic Bilbao teammate Ander Herrera over his move to Boca Juniors.

Herrera is signing for Boca today after securing a release from his Athletic contract.

Muniain, who signed for San Lorenzo last summer, spoke about Herrera's signing after his team's friendly against Nacional last night, "Hopefully we can have him here very soon."

The former Athletic captain also said, "He is a great footballer, of world class. Whenever this type of player comes to the Argentine league it is very positive for everyone. I was speaking to him.

"We were chatting, we are very good friends. Hopefully we will have good news."