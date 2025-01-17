Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal's plan to sell Gabriel Jesus ends as deals for Gyokeres and Sesko collapse
Man Utd raise Garnacho's price after rejecting major Napoli bid
Man Utd boss Amorim calls out four players after victory over Southampton
Man City request Eintracht Frankfurt leave Marmoush out of BVB clash, but...

Herrera says farewell to Athletic Bilbao teammates: I've never had dressing room like this

Carlos Volcano
Herrera says farewell to Athletic Bilbao teammates: I've never had dressing room like this
Herrera says farewell to Athletic Bilbao teammates: I've never had dressing room like thisLaLiga
Athletic Bilbao have officially announced the departure of Ander Herrera.

The veteran midfielder is leaving Athletic to join Argentine giants Boca Juniors.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Athletic have published a video on its social media in which an emotional Herrera can be seen saying goodbye to his teammates.

The midfielder praised the culture and spirit of the Athletic dressing room.

“I have never had a dressing room like this, I have never experienced anything like this,” he confessed, also stressing that the connection between the members of the club and the team is one of the great keys to its success.

Herrera also stated: “For me it has been amazing to be with you. I have enjoyed it, I have had a great time, and I will take all of this with me for the rest of my life.”

 

Mentions
LaLigaHerrera AnderAth BilbaoBoca JuniorsFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Muniain backing ex-Athletic Bilbao pal Herrera for Boca Juniors switch
Herrera leaves Athletic Bilbao to join Boca Juniors
DONE DEAL: Pumas sign Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Padilla