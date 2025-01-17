Herrera says farewell to Athletic Bilbao teammates: I've never had dressing room like this

Athletic Bilbao have officially announced the departure of Ander Herrera.

The veteran midfielder is leaving Athletic to join Argentine giants Boca Juniors.

Athletic have published a video on its social media in which an emotional Herrera can be seen saying goodbye to his teammates.

The midfielder praised the culture and spirit of the Athletic dressing room.

“I have never had a dressing room like this, I have never experienced anything like this,” he confessed, also stressing that the connection between the members of the club and the team is one of the great keys to its success.

Herrera also stated: “For me it has been amazing to be with you. I have enjoyed it, I have had a great time, and I will take all of this with me for the rest of my life.”