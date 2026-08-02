Olti Hyseni inspires Brondby to Superliga win on dream debut

Olti Hyseni got his Brondby career off to a great start against Viborg

Former Sonderjyske midfielder Olti Hyseni, who completed his signing to Brondby on Friday, got his career in the Copenhagen club off to a great start as he scored the winning goal on Sunday when Brondby recorded their first win of the new Danish Superliga season with a 1-0 win at home against Viborg

Brondby, enjoyed the majority of possession in the opening stages of the match, but it was Viborg who created the best chances and arguably should have taken the lead.

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Dorian Junior came close ten minutes in, and the visitors threatened again ten minutes later. Charly Nouck mishit a shot, sending the ball drifting across the penalty area, where it fell to Srdan Kuzmic.

However, the right-back failed to make clean contact with the ball, and his effort went straight into the arms of Brondby goalkeeper Patrick Pentz.

Nouck was also central to Viborg's next major opportunity. After a well-timed run into space, he had Dorian Junior completely unmarked across the box, but the Viborg attacker overlooked his teammate and opted to shoot himself. The attempt, however, lacked any real threat.

Towards the end of the first half, Brondby created a couple of chances, but neither Mads Frokjaer nor Filip Bundgaard could beat 20-year-old Kasper Kiilerich in the Viborg goal.

Brondby - Viborg - Player Ratings Flashare

Just before the break, Viborg came close to breaking the deadlock once again. Dorian Junior displayed great quality when he received the ball with his back to goal, turned, and fired a fine shot towards the net, which was, however, saved by the woodwork.

Early in the second half, that same post stood in Brondby's way instead. This time, it was Bartosz Slisz who tried his luck with a long-range shot; the ball took a deflection off a Viborg player and subsequently hit the post.

Brondby gradually gained the upper hand after the break and applied greater pressure on the visitors, who nevertheless remained dangerous on the counter-attack.

Dorian Junior created several big chances, but Patrick Pentz made further saves, and with ten minutes remaining, the post once again denied the Viborg striker. In the closing stages, Brondby head coach Thomas Nørgaard sent his new attacking ace, Olti Hyseni, onto the pitch.

It proved to be a decisive decision, as the substitute headed in a delivery from Sho Fukuda to secure all three points for the home team.