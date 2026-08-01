AGF rescued by Jonsson’s stoppage-time strike at Lyngby

Jens Jonsson scored a header in injury time against Lyngby to rescue a late draw for Danish champions AGF as they returned to Superliga action after their miraculous mid-week win against Lech Poznan in the Champions League

Defending Danish champions AGF had to fight hard for it, but ultimately salvaged a point at Lyngby Stadium. Lyngby caused major problems for the Aarhus side, who were under pressure, but a stoppage-time goal from Jens Jonsson secured a 2–2 draw for AGF on Saturday evening.

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Lyngby veteran Frederik Gytkjaer, who had come off the bench, briefly looked like the match-winner after converting a penalty in the 88th minute to make it 2–1. A few minutes later, however, Jonsson stepped up to equalize with a header.

AGF now has two points from their first two matches of the season, while Lyngby picked up their first point.

The home team made a better start against AGF, who have had a busier-than-usual start to the season. The Aarhus side played a Champions League qualifier against Lech Poznan on Wednesday, which was only decided after 120 minutes and a penalty shootout, which AGF won.

The packed schedule was reflected in head coach Jakob Poulsen’s starting lineup, with several players given a rest. At the beginning of the match, AGF suffered a further blow when key defender Frederik Tingager left the pitch with an injury. If he fails to recover in time for the match against Sabah FK, it will be a significant loss for the Aarhus team.

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After just over half an hour, the visitors began to find their footing, and an Arnstad shot on goal struck Lyngby’s Oskar Buur Rasmussen on the forearm, and following a VAR check, the referee pointed to the penalty spot.

Kristian Arnstad stepped up to take it. The new AGF captain confidently converted the penalty with a powerful shot into the top of the net.

Lyngby put up a spirited fight in the second half as they pinned the champions to their own half, and a free-kick led to Lyngby’s equalizer.

Casper "Dani" Winther displayed excellent shooting technique as he sent the ball over the wall and into the left corner, leaving Mads Hedenstad helpless in the AGF goal.

With five minutes remaining, substitute Frederik Gytkjaer won a penalty and converted the chance himself, putting Lyngby ahead 2–1.

The lead lasted only a few minutes, though. In stoppage time, Jens Jonsson rose to meet a cross from Frederik Emmery and headed the ball into the net to make it 2–2.