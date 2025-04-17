Midtjylland leapfrog Copenhagen in thrilling title race

FC Midtjylland took a hugely important step towards defending their Danish championship title, when they recorded a 4-2 win against bitter rivals FC Copenhagen to reclaim the top spot in the league. AGF again struggled to find their form in Randers while things are starting to look bleak for Lyngby in the fight against relegation.

Spectators at Norreskoven at Vejle were treated to no less than six goals in a match where Vejle attempted to take a step away from the relegation zone while Viborg were looking to boost their campaign for a spot in the European club competitions.

21-year old Isak Jensen scored his third direct freekick in three matches to make it 2-1 for the visitors before Russian striker German Onugkha, who is loan from FC Copenhagen, scored his ninth and tenth goal this season through two bullet headers to restore the lead for the home side.

It looked like Vejle were headed for three extremely important points at the bottom of the table, when Renato Junior restored parity by making it 3-3 five minutes from the end for the visitors.

Lyngby have had a dismal start to the relegation playoffs having recorded just one point out of a possible nine and they were dealt a new blow to their aspirations of avoiding relegation, when they lost 2-0 at home to Sonderjyske who recorded their third win in the last four fixtures.

The visitors seized the initiative from the start and took the lead after 15 minutes. When Lyngby made a mistake in their build-up, Sonderjyske quickly stole possession as Andreas Oggesen poked the ball for the unmarked Mads Agger, who cooly slotted the ball into the bet.

All hopes of an unlikely comeback for the home side were extinguished six minutes from the end, when Lirim Qamili converted a penalty after Jannich Storch rather clumsily had brought him down in the box.

Cepheus Park at Randers have rarely been a happy hunting ground for AGF and that certainly also was the fact on Thursday afternoon as the Aarhus hopes of joining the race for medals in the championship playoffs were dealt a huge blow as they suffered a 3-1 defeat in Randers.

Both teams had chances to open the lead before Simen Nordli converted a penalty after half an hour after a clumsy foul from Nicolai Poulsen.

The home side also had a bright start to the second half as Wessel Dammers headed home just seconds after the interval and bad went to worse for the visitors after 55 minutes, when Mohamed Toure’ finished off a quick counter attack.

Patrick Mortensen managed to cut the deficit with his 11th goal of the season with two minutes left of the game but it was too little too late for the visitors.

Two goals within the last ten minutes gave FC Midtjylland a dramatic 2-2 win against championship rivals FC Copenhagen allowing the Jutland side to move two points ahead of Jacob Neestrup's side at the top of the table with just six matches left to play in the season.

The home side took the lead after 29 minutes, when the Copenhagen defense failed to clear a cross from Pedro Bravo as the ball fell kindly to Polish international Adam Buksa who scored from close range. Mikel Gogorza then doubled the lead ten minutes later, when he he headed home a pin-point delivery from Kevin Mbabu.

Mohamed Elyounoussi then threw the visitors a lifeline 11 minutes after the interval with a cool finish and Victor Froholdt thought he had won a vital point for FC Copenhagen, when he drove into the Midtjylland box to equalize with eleven minutes left.

But two goals in quick succession from Ousmane Diao and Buksa allowed the home side to take a hugely important win as they look to defend their Danish championship from last season.