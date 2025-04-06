Newcastle loan chief Ameobi in Denmark today

Newcastle United loan chief Shola Ameobi is in Denmark today.

Newcastle, Hamburger SV and Hannover 96 will be represented for the clash between Vejle Boldklub and AaB at Vejle Stadium.

The two German clubs have scouts in place at Vejle's home ground, while Ameobi is Newcastle's representative.

Ameobi, who played 398 games for Newcastle, is likely to take a look at AaB's Travis Hernes.

The Norwegian midfielder is on-loan at AaB from Newcastle this season.