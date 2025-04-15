Brentford enter multi-club partnership with Spanish side Merida AD

Brentford have entered a multi-club ownership strategy with Spanish third-tier side Merida AD by their newly formed holding company, Best Intentions Actions.

The West Londoners will be part of a multi-club system again after Danish side Midtjylland were sold in 2023. Merida was founded in 2013 and are fifth in the third tier of the Spanish football pyramid. The Spanish outfit will now be integrated into the same data-driven performance and recruitment network that has helped Brentford thrive in the Premier League.

Cliff Crown, new president of Mérida expressed what an honour it was to join forces with Brentford as the two clubs look towards the future.

“It is a great honour to be part of Mérida, a historic team not only in the region, but also in Spanish football.

“We are extremely happy and excited to become part of the Roman family. We are aware of the club’s history and identity, and respecting that is something very important to us.

“The project at Mérida will continue on the same basis as it is currently, maintaining the foundations of the great work that has been carried out so far. This was another key factor in our decision to commit to this club, along with the fact that it has been run on a sound financial footing.”

Alejandro Pérez Robles, director general of Mérida also spoke on the deal which will help Brentford expand their global footprint and commercial ventures.

“We believe that this agreement represents a significant step forward both for Asociación Deportiva Mérida and for the city, and we are fully convinced that BIA’s incorporation into the project will contribute substantially to its growth, professionalisation, and long-term stability.

"This is an operation that has been carefully evaluated and will allow the club to maintain a consistent line of management, focused on institutional strengthening through hard work, humility, and respect for our identity.”