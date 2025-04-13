Copenhagen derby ends in brawl with thee keepers sent off

No less than three goalkeepers were sent off after end of the match when Brondby took a surprising 2-1 win against FC Copenhagen in a heated clash in the Danish Superliga playoffs that ended in a massive brawl between players after Brondby keeper Patrick Pentz provokingly had celebrated the win in front of "Section 12", the most passionate FC Copenhagen fans.

The days leading up to the so-called "New Firm" derby were already intense as Brondby supporters apparently had stolen the special chair for the "capo" of the most passionate FC Copenhagen supporters and torn it apart in a video that quickly went viral on social media.

FC Copenhagen retailiated by attacking a Brondby clubhouse only 48 hours before the match as the rivalry intensified even though no away supporters were allowed into the match in the Parken stadium, a new rule issued after Brondby-supporters last season attacked FC Copenhagen supporters throwing flares into the crowd.

Tempers certainly also flared on the pitch and the drama got totally out of hand in the end of the match, when referee Sandi Putros awarded two penalties in quick succession. Daniel Wass converted the first one to give Brondby a 2-1 win shortly before the end but when Mohamed Elyounoussi's spot-kick followingly was saved by Pentz, frustrations boiled over among the FC Copenhagen players - and fans.

The drama completely exploded, when Putros blew his whistle for the last time as Pentz immediately celebrated in a provocative manner in front of the FC Copenhagen Ultras pooring gasoline on the fire as a massive brawl broke out between the players with FC Copenhagen keeper Diant Ramaj headbutting Brondby's reserve keeper Thomas Mikkelsen.

Pentz (yellow-red), Ramaj and Mikkelsen were followingly sent off by Putros.

Pentz afterwards apologized for his behavior but also critisized Putros:

"There are emotions in a derby and a referee has to accept that, but I shouldn't have behaved like that. I have apologized to the team, the staff and the Brondby family. It's not nice when you have beer and other things I won't mention thrown at your head for 45 minutes. You have to take care of your health", said Pentz when asked about his celebrations.

The Austrian international keeper also felt that referee Putros let the emotions get out of hand on the pitch.

"I don't know why I got yellow-red. Because you can't talk to him. He will never speak, but rather be in focus and at the center of the matches. I don't want to be against him, but I have to say I'm very surprised by the second yellow card", said Patrick Pentz, who doesn't think Sandi Putros is the right referee to be in charge of the Copenhagen-derbies between Brondby and FC Copenhagen.

"I think those games (between FCK-Brondby, ed.) are too big for him. As a referee in those matches, you should not give yellow cards for everything.".

The two teams will meet again in Brondby on 4. May