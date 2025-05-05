AaB grab late equalizer for crucial point against Sonderjyske

A late equalizer from Mathias Jorgensen gave AaB a precious point, when they shared the spoils with Sonderjyske in an all-important relegation clash that ended 2-2 in Haderslev.

AaB dominated the second half, but Sonderjyske took the lead before the visitors rescued a point in a dramatic finish to the match.

With ten minutes to go, it seemed that Sonderjyske had saved their life in the Superliga but AaB struck back and secured a 2-2 draw which could prove very important in their efforts to escape relegation.

In fact, throughout the second half with the score locked at 1-1, AaB looked like a team that could easily win the game, but Kristoffer Wichmann's troops wasted a host of great chances.

Sonderjyske took advantage of the visitors' lack of goal instinct and made it 2-1, before Mathias Jorgensen saved the day for AaB with a stinging long-range effort.

AaB, however, seemed completely paralyzed in the beginning of the match, and were punished after nine minutes when Mads Agger finished off a quick counter-attack to give the home side the lead.

In the last 15 minutes of the first half, AaB gradually started to find their feet again and carried their momentum into the second half where they equalized after four minutes of play.

After stylish short-passing on the right, Melker Widell was put put clean through in the box to restore parity and silence the home crowd.

AaB upped the pressure looking for more and Oliver Ross was guilty of missing a huge chance, when he struck the woodwork with the goal at his mercy.

But as AaB failed to take advantage of their dominance, the home side regained the lead, when Ivan Djantou scored on his first touch following a corner.

AaB, however, didn't cave in and with three minutes to go, Mathias Jorgensen scored a terrific long-range goal.

AaB and Lyngby have the same number of points with three matches left to play but Lyngby have superior goal difference which currently leaves them out of the relegation zone.