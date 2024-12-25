Fenerbahce coach Mourinho assures fans over "minor procedure"

Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho has assured fans he's okay after undergoing minor surgery this week.

The former Tottenham and Chelsea manager insists the procedure was routine and that he's fit and healthy going into the New Year.

In a short video message, he said: "Merry Christmas. And thank you so much for so many messages."

He added a caption to the post saying: "Wishing everyone a happy holiday season.

"May this time be full of love and happiness for you and your families.

"For those of you who have shown concern, I can confirm reports of my surgery have been greatly exaggerated, it’s just a quick and minor procedure.

"I will resume training on the first day back from the holidays, as always.

"I’ve never missed a session in 25 years, and I don’t intend to start now. JM."