Turkish Super Lig Weekly: Galatasaray win classic while Besiktas sink to new depths

It was yet another utterly captivating week of action in Turkey. Galatasaray and Trabzonspor were involved in a Super Lig classic on Monday night, hours after Besiktas sunk to a new low away at Adana Demirspor.

The Super Lig certainly saved the best until last this gameweek. On Sunday, title rivals Fenerbahce beat 10-man Istanbul Basaksehir 3-1 in a hard-fought game to move three points off top spot. Galatasaray had the chance to stretch their lead back to six points with a home win against Trabzonspor.

Historically, it is one of the biggest matches in Turkey as Trabzonspor are seen as the best team outside the traditional 'big three'. However, it has been a struggle for Senol Gunes' men this season, as they sit perilously close to the relegation zone.

But boy, did they come to play against Galatasaray. With a lively and powerful front four of Simon Banza, Muhammed Cham, Anthony Nwakaeme and Edin Visca, Trabzon arrived at the home of the champions with the intention of going for it.

Galatasaray had several key players on the bench due to slight niggles including Davinson Sanchez, Ismail Jakobs and Victor Osimhen, and as a result, Trabzon looked to be adventurous.

Okan Buruk's troops did take the lead inside the first 10 minutes, with Dries Mertens finishing calmly after a gorgeous pass from the impressive Yunus Akgun.

But Trabzon struck back nine minutes later, with former Fenerbahce and Hull City midfielder Ozan Tufun heading home after a wicked Cham cross.

With the game moving at a blistering pace and both defences wide open, Yunus then gave Galatasaray the lead again. The Young Turk struck an absolute stunner from long range, curling the ball into the top corner.

But Trabzon just refused to go down without a fight. Five minutes after half-time, Banza capitalised on a really poor error from Abdulkerim Bardakci to level the score, before Ozan scored his second of the game with a header after the ball looked to have gone out of play for a goal kick.

The referee didn't spot it and VAR perhaps surprisingly didn't intervene, and Galatasaray were staring down the face of their first loss in the league this season.

But thankfully for them, Mertens won a penalty for his side in the 63rd minute, and substitute Michy Batshuayi struck home.

Both sides went toe to toe with each other for the rest of the game, creating several clear-cut chances. Denis Dragus was so close to giving Trabzon the win in the dying embers of the game when his dinked effort was heading into an empty net, but Abdulkerim made amends for his earlier mistake with an incredible goalline clearance.

Players began to tire and Galatasaray called on Osimhen, yet the game was heading for a draw.

That was until Mertens won a free kick for Cimbom in the 98th minute on the edge of the box.

It was surely the last chance of the game so Gabriel Sara had to make it count.

And he did just that.

Batshuayi attacked a delightful delivery from the Brazilian, only for Ali Sahin Yilmaz to unfortunately head into his own goal.

Rapturous celebrations commenced. The substitute bench stormed onto the pitch to celebrate with their teammates. Manager Okan Buruk ran onto the pitch in jubilation. An astonishing game of football which seemed to defy what modern football was about ended in the most dramatic way as Galatasaray won 4-3. Pure chaos from beginning to end.

It also felt like one of those games you would look back at the end of the season and appreciate how critical it was. Three points against a strong but underperforming side when, frankly, they had been on the back foot for a lot of the contest could prove invaluable.

But that is the sign of champions. There is just so much quality in the side that they are able to win games almost out of nowhere at times. Even with several players out, they managed to find a way.

However, Okan was extremely unhappy with his side's defending, and Galatasaray have been strongly linked with PSG defender Milan Skriniar today, so clearly he has his eyes on bolstering that area of the pitch.

But ultimately, a win is a win. After Fenerbahce's victory, Galatasaray restored their solid six-point lead. For Trabzon, it was a devasting defeat after such a good performance. As a result, they now sit in 15th and just one point above the relegation zone.

Besiktas suffer humiliating defeat

Adana Demirspor are having a nightmare campaign. Financially crippled and lacking players in their squad following a transfer ban, they had accumulated just two points from 14 games, and have been getting hammered pretty much every week.

So despite the woes of Besiktas, who are currently managerless and also without a club President after a dismal couple of months, Adana probably weren't expecting to add to their points tally on the weekend.

But they didn't just add to their tally; they managed to pick up their first win of the season, defeating a hapless, embarrassing Besiktas side 2-1, giving themselves something to finally smile about.

16-year-old goalkeeper Deniz Donmezer had the game of his life, making nine saves as he did everything to secure the win for Adana, who put in a magnificent rearguard shift in the second half.

Deniz is a rare bright spot for the club, and a performance like this at such a young age for a goalkeeper is special.

Adana had initially gone into the half-time interval 2-0 up, and it had been such an abject performance from Besiktas that they went up to their fans to apologise with 45 minutes left.

Adana Demirspor remain doomed and are certainly heading for relegation, but the win against one of the country's biggest clubs would have been a boost to morale. For Besiktas, things are simply going from bad to worse.

Sixth in the table and 16 points off the top with the club completely directionless, times are tough. And it probably isn't going to get much better any time soon.

Super Lig standing Flashscore

Highlight of the Week

With the score locked at 3-3, Galatasaray defender Abdulkerim made this incredible goalline block to prevent Trabzonspor from scoring what was surely going to be the winner.

Team of the Week

Team of the Week Flashscore

Despite playing just 30 minutes, Youssef En Nesyri's cameo was impossible to ignore, with the Moroccan coming off the bench to score two pivotal goals for Fenerbahce on their way to a win. Consequently, he is Flashscore's player of the week.

A whole host of Adana Demirspor players make the team after their titanic performances, while Galatasaray stars Mertens and Yunus also make the starting XI.