Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

David Moyes confirms Jarrad Branthwaite transfer plan

Owen questions Marcus Rashford’s mentality after Fulham draw

Free agent Jadon Sancho ripped into: Where's the love? Where's that passion for the game?

Lewis Hall speaks on rejecting Man Utd move this summer: It was a no-brainer really...

Most read on Flashscore News

Luke Littler confirms Netherlands boycott, cancels Dutch Darts Championship entry

Mbappe says being coached by Zidane like 'something out of the movies'

Why Amorim has been proven right after Garnacho's failed start at Aston Villa

Flashscore sources: Wharton's England omission adds intrigue to Crystal Palace future

Orban closing in on Amedspor switch after prolific start

Orban closing in on Amedspor switch after prolific start
Orban closing in on Amedspor switch after prolific startOsman Bilgin / ANADOLU / Anadolu via AFP / Profimedia

Gift Orban is edging closer to a permanent move to Turkish Super Lig newcomers Amedspor following his impressive start at the club.

The 24-year-old joined Besnik Hasi’s side on loan from Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim in July and has scored seven goals while providing two assists in six league appearances. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Amedspor president Nahit Eren confirmed that Orban needs just three more goals to activate the mandatory purchase clause in his loan agreement. 

“We loaned Gift Orban for €500,000, not €1 million,” Eren was quoted as saying by GZT.

“If he scores 10 goals, the mandatory purchase option will be activated.”

The striker is currently the joint-top scorer in the Turkish Süper Lig, level with Trabzonspor forward Mohamed Salah. Orban will now aim to maintain his prolific form and reach the 10-goal target required to secure a permanent transfer to Amedspor.

Mentions
Super LigGift OrbanAmedsporHoffenheimFootball transfers

Related Articles

Trabzonspor make Paul Onuachu transfer stance clear

'I cried, I was ‌moved': Leao waves goodbye to AC Milan ahead of Galatasaray switch

Rafael Leao's preferred destination revealed as Aston Villa and Galatasaray push