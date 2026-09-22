Orban closing in on Amedspor switch after prolific start

Gift Orban is edging closer to a permanent move to Turkish Super Lig newcomers Amedspor following his impressive start at the club.

The 24-year-old joined Besnik Hasi’s side on loan from Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim in July and has scored seven goals while providing two assists in six league appearances.

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Amedspor president Nahit Eren confirmed that Orban needs just three more goals to activate the mandatory purchase clause in his loan agreement.

“We loaned Gift Orban for €500,000, not €1 million,” Eren was quoted as saying by GZT.

“If he scores 10 goals, the mandatory purchase option will be activated.”

The striker is currently the joint-top scorer in the Turkish Süper Lig, level with Trabzonspor forward Mohamed Salah. Orban will now aim to maintain his prolific form and reach the 10-goal target required to secure a permanent transfer to Amedspor.