Mourinho says Fenerbahce will "fight opponents and the system" in Turkey

Fenerbahce head coach Jose Mourinho condemned refereeing standards in Turkey.

The Portuguese manager has often been outspoken about decisions that he suggests go against his teams.

Mourinho, whose side are second behind Galatasaray in the league table, beat Trabzonspor 3-2 on Sunday.

"I blame the Fenerbahce people that brought me here," said Mourinho to beIN Sports.

"They told me only half of the truth.

"They didn't tell me the whole truth because if they told me the whole truth, I wouldn't come.

"But, with half of the truth and my boys, we fight opponents and the system.

Mourinho added: "He (Karaoglan) was alert to give the two penalty decisions which the referee didn't give and then he was having Turkish tea when it was a clear penalty for us and he didn't give it."