Liverpool eyeing Kasimpasa defender Ozcan

Liverpool are being linked to the signature of Turkish youngster Yasin Ozcan.

The Kasimpasa defender is the latest player linked to the club since Arne Slot took over as manager.

Per Aslinda, the Reds are pushing to secure Ozcan as a long-term player, as they believe in his potential.

The teenager is still getting used to regular first team football, but may have to make a huge leap in quality in the next few months.

He only made his Super Lig debut in Turkey in August 2022, when he was only 16.

Kasimpasa head coach Sami Ugurlu admitted that clubs may want to sign Ozcan, stating to Ajansspor in January: "It would be abnormal if Yasin did not receive an offer.

“There are serious offers for Yasin from home and abroad. There are clubs following Yasin. I cannot name the club right now."

