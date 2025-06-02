Galatasaray's Osimhen headlines Super Lig Team of the Season

With last weekend's action having essentially wrapped everything up in the top tier of Turkish football, this week's edition of Turkish Super Lig Weekly is a focus on the Team of the Season, seeing which players shone during an eventful campaign.

Before looking ahead to the Team of the Season, a special shoutout to Samsunspor, who scored two stoppage-time goals against Kayserispor to overturn a 1-0 deficit and win the game in truly dramatic fashion, sealing a third-place finish ahead of Besiktas.

Thomas Reis has done an absolutely outstanding coaching job, and he is unquestionably the Manager of the Season.

Team of the Season

This team was selected using our very own in-house player rating system, with players having had to appear in at least two-thirds of the season (24 games). Should there be a choice between two players with the same rating, whoever played more minutes will be picked.

Super Lig Team of the Season Flashscore

Goalkeeper

Berke Ozer (Eyupspor) - 6.8

In their first-ever season in the Super Lig, Eyupspor defied all the odds to finish in sixth place, and a large part of that success was 25-year-old Berke Ozer. Enjoying a sensational breakout season, he has undoubtedly been the best goalkeeper in the Super Lig.

No one has made more saves than Berke this season (115), and he arguably had the best game by a goalkeeper in the league. Back in December, Eyupspor snatched an incredibly unlikely 2-2 draw at champions Galatasaray, with Berke almost single-handedly responsible, making 12 saves.

With legendary goalkeeper Fernando Muslera leaving Galatasaray, Berke has been heavily linked with a move to the Istanbul giants, and manager Okan Buruk recently admitted he is a big fan of his. He certainly has a big future ahead of him.

Defence

Davinson Sanchez (Galatasaray) - 7.5

Nicknamed 'Patron' (Boss) by Galatasaray fans, Davinson Sanchez is the second-highest-rated player this season and has been utterly imperious in the heart of defence for the champions. The 25-time Super Lig winners have conceded the least amount of goals this season (31), and Sanchez's athleticism and pace have been of vital importance.

The Colombian has become a favourite amongst the fans since joining from Tottenham in 2023. Immensely comfortable on the ball, he often starts attacks with his ability to drive out from the back.

Abulkerim Bardakci (Galatasaray) - 7.4

Forging a fantastic partnership with Sanchez, Galatasaray teammate Abdulkerim Bardakci has also been a rock at the back. Not as quick as his partner, Abdulkerim relies on his strength and reading of the game more, which is why the chemistry between the pair is so good.

This is showcased by the fact that the Turk has the second-most interceptions this season (58), alongside a very impressive tackle success rate of 85.7%.

He has regularly proven to be a threat in the opponents' box too, as he possesses a really fine left foot and strong aerial prowess.

Comparison of Sanchez and Abdulkerim Opta by StatsPerform

Arthur Masuaku (Besiktas) - 7.4

It has been a very underwhelming season for Besiktas, with them finishing in fourth place in the league and entering the second qualifying round of the Europa League. However, Arthur Masuaku has been one of their bright spots.

Inconsistent at the start of the season, the left-back came into his own in the second half of the season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. A real offensive force, Masuaku provided eight assists in the Super Lig, the second most amongst defenders behind Kasimpasa's Claudio Winck (9). He also had the most successful final third passes amongst defenders (387), and the second most dribbled completed (58).

Additionally, no defender has won back possession more times than Masuaku (167). All these illustrate just how valuable he is higher up the pitch, despite playing at left-back.

Midfield

Dusan Tadic (Fenerbahce) - 7.4

Fenerbahce endured a massively unsuccessful season, finishing second in the league behind their fierce rivals, meaning they have now gone 11 years without the title. But playmaker Dusan Tadic certainly gave his best shot, as he was the biggest creative force in the Super Lig.

At 36 years old, Tadic had the most assists in the league (13) to go alongside his 11 goals, while creating the most big chances (21). As well as that, he had the fourth-most successful final third passes, with two other names in this team ahead of him.

The Serb has now left the club following his contract coming to an end, and they will need to find a new source of creativity to replace him.

Tadic season stats Opta by StatsPerform

Gabriel Sara (Galatasaray) - 7.3

Signed from Norwich City for a club record 18 million euros, Galatasaray fans weren't sure what to expect from Gabriel Sara. But the silky Brazilian has been a revelation in central midfield, adding so much class and quality to the team.

With his wonderful left foot, Sara has been a wizard from set pieces, with six of his eight assists this season coming from that department, while also creating the fourth most chances from them (36).

He also attempted the fourth most through balls (14), showing how influential he is for Galatasaray's attack. His form did dip towards the end of the season though, as he moved from central midfield to a more advanced number 10 role. However, there is little doubt that he has been a superb signing.

Rafa Silva (Besiktas) - 7.2

Another positive for Besiktas this season has been Portuguese star Rafa Silva. Signed on a free in the summer, he has arguably been their best player.

Rafa scored 12 goals and provided five assists this season, and also had the most successful final third passes (491), the joint fifth-most big chances created (16), and the third most chances created from open play (54).

A massive creative outlet, he is so vital in knitting Besiktas' game together in the attacking third of the pitch, which is further demonstrated by the fact that he has completed the most dribbles this season (60).

Haris Hajradinovic (Kasimpasa) - 7.3

The only player in the team who isn't part of the 'Big Three', Haris Hajradinovic has certainly gone under the radar. Yet he has enjoyed a fantastic season, helping Kasimpasa to a 10th-place finish.

The 31-year-old scored nine goals and registered eight assists - the best goalscoring campaign during his eight years in Turkey. He also has the second most successful final third passes (483), the most chances created (94), and the most through balls (22).

Coming off the back of a five-goal and 14-assist season, he is enjoying the best period of his career, and he has now established himself as one of the most consistent players in the league.

Attack

Yunus Akgun (Galatasaray) - 7.3

The first of an all-Galatasaray front three, Yunus Akgun's magic feet and wonderful left foot were integral for his team, especially in the first half of the season. Often seen as a player with plenty of talent but little end product, he has added more cutting edge to his game, registering seven goals and 10 assists in the league.

Yunus has created the fourth most chances in the Super Lig this season (49), despite having played at least four games fewer than the players ahead of him. He has also attempted the joint third-most through balls (16).

He played the last few months despite needing surgery, and his performances suffered as a result. Imagine how much better they could have been if he were fully fit.

Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray) - 7.6*

The Super Lig player of the season, according to Flashscore's player ratings, is there any surprise as to how good Victor Osimhen has been for the champions? It was a massive shock to everyone when Galatasaray were able to sign one of the world's best strikers on loan, and in the absence of Mauro Icardi, he has helped guide the team to glory.

Osimhen xG stats Opta by StatsPerform

The Nigerian striker won the Golden Boot in Turkey, scoring 26 goals in 30 games, while also having the best season of his career in all competitions, bagging 37 goals. He became the top-scoring foreign player in a single campaign in Turkey in the process.

Interestingly, Osimhen missed the most big chances amongst anyone in the Super Lig (26), which is partly down to the fact that he has a remarkable ability to be able to conjure up chances for himself with his physical attributes, but also because he plays in the best team in the league.

Baris Alper Yilmaz (Galatasaray) - 7.3

A physical powerhouse blessed with electric speed and freakish fitness, Baris Alper Yilmaz has become one of the most important players in this Galatasaray team. Capable of playing in several different positions, his value to the team is sky-high.

The Turkish forward also had the best goalscoring season of his career, bagging 12 times in the Super Lig. Not always successful with his dribbling, one positive about Baris is his tenacity and willingness to keep trying, which is showcased by the fact that he has attempted the second most dribbles this season (124).

His incredible work ethic and enthusiasm are simply second to none, which remarkably is summed up by his 458 duels attempted - the second most in the Super Lig. Reportedly, several Premier League clubs are interested in him, and he has hinted that he would like to try his luck in England. Galatasaray won't want to lose him.