Galatasaray's Yilmaz on links to Forest and West Ham: Hopefully it will come true one day

Galatasaray attacker Baris Alper Yilmaz has made clear it is his dream to play in the Premier League as reports link him to Nottingham Forest and West Ham United.

Yilmaz has had an excellent campaign as Galatasaray lifted the Super Lig title, scoring 14 goals and providing 6 assists in 46 appearances in a season that seems to have attracted the attention of both Forest and West Ham. The Reds have been linked with the versatile 25-year-old for some months and reports in Turkey suggested that their €20 million (£16.7m) bid for the talented attacker had been rejected.

Advertisement Advertisement

He has now opened up on the speculation about his future and has indicated he is keen on a switch to the UK where a number of sides would be happy to snap him up.

"I also want to play in Europe. I want to represent my club and Turkey. It will be with the club's approval,” he told Turkish publication Sporx in a translated interview.

"Because of my speed, the fans think I can play in England. Hopefully it will come true one day.

"We came this far thanks to Galatasaray. Hopefully, one day everything will come true and happen."

Yilmaz talked up himself as a player earlier this season which will only excite Premier League sides more as they prepare for the summer transfer window to open in a few days time.

“I am positive. Sometimes, I am so aggressive, “When a player plays as a full-back or a position where he does not feel comfortable, he’s a little thoughtful when he plays. I don’t have anything like that. I am always positive. I’m always talking and I am not afraid.

“They usually compare me to Mbappe,” Yilmaz said during another interview a year previously. "(But) the biggest name I take as an example is Cristiano Ronaldo. Of course, I have dreams. As a Turk, I want to represent my country abroad, but) I do not look into transfer matters at all. I am focused on my work. My agent deals with those issues.

“If it happens, what is necessary will be done. (But) I love watching the Premier League.”

Nottinghamshire live report that Galatasaray reportedly want a minimum of €30m (£25m) for the winger as he is under contract at the Turkish club until 2027. This feels like a steal for a player who has performed for one of the best sides in Turkey and has the versatility needed to succeed in the Premier League.