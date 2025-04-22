Galatasaray extend lead after Fenerbahce suffer critical blow

Was this the weekend that Galatasaray secured their 25th and third-consecutive Super Lig title? It may be too early to conclude that with six games left of the season, but a disastrous result for Fenerbahce allowed their arch-rivals some breathing space at the summit.

Galatasaray got the weekend underway with a home game against relegation-battling Bodrumspor on Friday evening. Coming off the back of two really good wins, the momentum and morale were high around the team heading into the contest.

And that was clear to see, as the two-time defending champions put in another fabulous performance, dismissing their opponents 2-0.

With 35 shots on the goal and racking up an xG of 3.50, it was total domination from start to finish, also restricting Bodrumspor to just a single shot. If it wasn't for an excellent performance from goalkeeper Diogo Sousa, who made 12 saves, it could have been five or six.

Lucas Torreira - who penned a new contract with the club this week until 2028 - opened the scoring after heading home from a Gabriel Sara cross, before Davinson Sanchez put the game to bed in the second half with a header of his own.

Torreira has been playing some of his best football of the season in the last few weeks, and a lot of that is down to the fantastic Mario Lemina. The latter has been a game-changing signing in the heart of midfield, offering supreme protection which allows Torreira more freedom, and he has shown that he can cause a lot of problems around the opponents' penalty area. It is slowly becoming a brilliant partnership.

"Lemina is an incredibly important player for us. With his arrival, our team has found balance," the Uruguayan said.

"Thanks to him, we do not need to run back, and we can continue to attack forward. Playing with someone like him makes it easier in terms of positioning and sharing space."

Torreira, Lemina and Baris celebrate Galatasaray's opening goal Beyza Comert / ANADOLU / Anadolu via AFP / Profimedia

Credit has to go to Okan Buruk and his players. Following a set of poor results, including their first loss of the season against Besiktas, they have responded in fine fashion, and they are now playing some of their best football of the season at the most important point in the campaign.

Fenerbahce stunned at the death

The weekend was made even sweeter for Galatasaray as arch-rivals Fenerbahce suffered a heartbreaking - and potentially fatal - 3-3 draw with Kayserispor in Kadikoy.

Kayseri took the lead inside seven minutes courtesy of Ramazan Civelek, before Anderson Talisca continued his excellent goalscoring form, levelling proceedings after capitalising on a poor error from goalkeeper Bilal Bayazit.

Youssef En-Nesyri was guilty of missing a number of big chances in the first half, and they were duly punished a few minutes after the break, as Duckens Nazon's header bundled in off Fener goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.

The tension was clear throughout the stadium, but Allan Saint-Maximin, who was Fenerbahce's brightest spark all game, made it 2-2 with a lovely volley.

Then, with around 10 minutes to go, Jose Mourinho's men were awarded a penalty. A very harsh one, but as mentioned in previous editions, the threshold for penalties in Turkey is extremely low. Anytime the ball hits a defender's hand in the area, it is a penalty.

Talisca stepped up and buried the spot kick, making it seven goals in his last four Super Lig games. That looked to be the goal that would seal a precious three points for Fener, but there would be a twist in the tale.

Talisca celebrates AA/ABACA / Abaca Press / Profimedia

In the 94th minute, wing-back Gokhan Sazdagi received the ball out wide. The Turk whipped in a gorgeous ball, and substitute Talha Sariarslan headed home to snatch the point for Kayserispor.

Milan Skriniar nearly grabbed a stunning late win for the home side when his shot came off the post, but it wasn't to be for Fenerbahce. A seriously damaging result, and they now sit five points behind Galatasaray with six games left of the season.

Fans were evidently furious in the stands after the game, and there was a real vibe in the air that their chance of winning a first title since 2014 was gone, even though it isn't quite out of reach yet.

Vice-president Acun Ilicali also came out after the game with a defeatist attitude, apologising to the supporters and admitting it would be 'very difficult' for them to win the league.

Massive questions will be raised over President Ali Koc and Mourinho should this season end in failure. The club spent huge sums of money on the Portuguese manager to end their drought, and instead, he has underwhelmed and struggled, causing more problems than actually finding solutions.

Super Lig table Flashscore

Highlight of the week

Besiktas' torrid run of form continued on the weekend with a 1-1 draw at Goztepe, extending their record to one win in their last seven matches in all competitions.

And it was former player Ismail Koybasi who stole the headlines with this utterly outrageous scissor kick at the start of the second half to secure a point for the home side.

Team of the week

Team of the week Flashscore

Kayseri defender Gokhan Sazdagi is Flashscore's Player of the Week after his fine performance from wing back, which included two assists against Fenerbahce.

Bodrum's Diogo Sousa also makes the team after his one-man show in goal, while Galatasaray have Lucas Torreira, Gabriel Sara and Davinson Sanchez all in the XI.

Fenerbahce's attacking duo, Allan Saint-Maximin and Anderson Talisca, find a place in the lineup too.

