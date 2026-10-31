Kuyt defeated in first game as Fenerbahce manager as gap to Galatasaray grows

Fenerbahce's downward spiral deepened as Goztepe shocked the Turkish giants with a 2-1 away win on Saturday evening.

Following Monday's derby loss to Galatasaray, Fenerbahce manager Ismail Kartal officially resigned from his position, with the gap to the begrudged league leaders grown to seven points.

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With Dirk Kuyt temporarily at the helm, Fenerbahce resumed their Super Lig campaign against Goztepe, who'd beaten the Kadikoy residents just twice this century.

The hosts controlled the first half and took the lead on the cusp of halftime, with Romelu Lukaku subtly laying the ball off to Matteo Guendouzi, who tucked it into the bottom corner.

In another half with chances for Fenerbahce and with three points in sight on his debut, Dirk Kuyt saw his side squander the lead with 15 minutes to go as Guendouzi went from hero to zero with a questionable backheel pass that Sinclair Armstrong converted into a goal after muscling off Milan Skriniar.

Just two minutes later, Fenerbahce's points evaporated as Andre Henrique headed home from Faustino Anjorin's sharp corner. The hosts put up a last-ditch offence, but couldn't find their way past Goztepe shot-stopper Arda Ozcimen and back into the points.

Fenerbahce are now on just one win in their last five games across all competitions, while their gap to league leaders Galatasaray grew from four to ten points in five days.

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