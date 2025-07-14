Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd agree to meet Brentford price for Mbeumo
Modric: I can now say it - Real Madrid president Florentino treated me differently
Man United make Marcus Rashford compromise as Barcelona circle
VIDEO: Luis Enrique 'slaps' Joao Pedro after Chelsea defeat

Ex-Arsenal and Liverpool star has Besiktas contract terminated

Tribal Football
Ex-Arsenal and Liverpool star has Besiktas deal terminated
Ex-Arsenal and Liverpool star has Besiktas deal terminatedAhmet Okatali / ANADOLU / Anadolu via AFP / Profimedia
Turkish top-flight side Besiktas has terminated the contract of former Arsenal and Liverpool star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

According to Yeni Safak, the Super Lig side took that decision after informing him he would not be part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans moving forward.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The midfielder endured an injury-hit first season in Turkey and was initially frozen out by then-manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst at the start of the 2024/25 campaign. 

However, following the Dutchman's departure, the 31-year-old fought his way back into the team. In total, he made 50 appearances and scored five goals for Besiktas after joining from Liverpool on a free transfer in 2023.

Newly-promoted Leeds are reportedly interested in Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who is open to a return to England. 

Mentions
Super LigOxlade-Chamberlain AlexBesiktasLiverpoolArsenal
Related Articles
Elber urges Bayern Munich to join Rodrygo battle: They NEED him
Bayern Munich turn to Leandro Trossard as nightmare window continues
Bayern Munich spy bargain basement Trossard chance