Ex-Arsenal and Liverpool star has Besiktas contract terminated

Turkish top-flight side Besiktas has terminated the contract of former Arsenal and Liverpool star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

According to Yeni Safak, the Super Lig side took that decision after informing him he would not be part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans moving forward.

The midfielder endured an injury-hit first season in Turkey and was initially frozen out by then-manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst at the start of the 2024/25 campaign.

However, following the Dutchman's departure, the 31-year-old fought his way back into the team. In total, he made 50 appearances and scored five goals for Besiktas after joining from Liverpool on a free transfer in 2023.

Newly-promoted Leeds are reportedly interested in Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who is open to a return to England.