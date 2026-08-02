Newcastle United target Victor Froholdt lifts Portuguese Super Cup for FC Porto

Victor Froholdt and Dany Jean battle for the ball in the Portuguese Super Cup

FC Porto defeated Torreense 1-0 on Saturday evening at the Estádio Cidade de Coimbra, claiming the 25th Portuguese Super Cup in their history. Victor Froholdt, who has been strongly linked with Newcastle, scored the goal that secured the win for the Dragons against the current holders of the Portuguese Cup in the 38th minute.

When asked to assess the match against Torreense, the midfielder above all stressed the importance of adding another title to FC Porto’s history.

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“It means a lot to win another trophy. Being the club with the most titles in Portugal is very good, and we have to be proud of what we have achieved.”

"It's great to score, but the way we fought was incredible. I want to send a message to the fans. It was amazing to feel the support in the stands; it was incredible. We are the Portuguese club with the most trophies, with 88. It's a huge achievement, and we have to be proud."

Froholdt, who won the Portuguese Player of the Year award, last season turned match-winner after 38 minutes when winger Pepe delivered a precise cross from the left side of just outside the box.

The 20-year-old Danish midfielder timed his run perfectly into the box and redirected the ball with a spectacular header into the back of the net.

Newcastle United has revived their interest in Froholdt as the primary target to replace Bruno Guimarães if the Brazilian completes a high-profile move to Arsenal. Porto demands a fee close to Froholdt's €85 million release clause, and a potential move depends on the finalization of Guimaraes' departure.

On the possibility of staying at the club, Froholdt avoided fuelling speculation and instead spoke of the challenges that lie ahead.

“People talk about taking the next step, but for me, FC Porto is a huge club. I’m already focused on the next match, in the league.”

The defending champions will begin their quest for another title at home, hosting FC Alverca at the Estádio do Dragão on Sunday, 9 August.