Newcastle trigger the £25M release clause of talented goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek

Lukas Hornicek is set to become a Newcastle United player after the Premier League side triggered his release clause.

Yesterday it was revealed that Newcastle were close to completing the signing of Braga goalkeeper Hornicek who is keen on making the switch to the Premier League.

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The goalkeeper was left out of the Sporting Braga match day squad against Zeleznicar Pancevo on Thursday night, a game Braga won 4-0 in the Conference League qualifier.

Newcastle have brought in Bazoumana Toure, Aladji Bamba, Sean Steur and fellow goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen this summer in what would be an impressive haul if they didn’t already lose Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimarães who is set to depart.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed on Saturday morning that a deal for Hornicek has been agreed and that he is set to slide straight into the first team.

“Lukas Hornicek to Newcastle as new goalkeeper, here we go! Deal sealed with SC Braga.

“£25m release clause activated, payment terms and personal terms are also agreed.

“24 year old Czech GK joins #NUFC as expected.”

The 6ft 6 goalkeeper is a Czech Republic international who turned 24 this month and has enormous potential that soon to be Newcastle boss Matthias Jaissle will seek to draw out of the youngster.

This moves comes as Newcastle missed out on Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford who opted to join Leeds instead in what was a major blow.