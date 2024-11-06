Tribal Football
Most Read
AC Milan coach Fonseca: Leao starts at Real Madrid; honour to face them
REVEALED: Ten Hag was unhappy with Man Utd signing Zirkzee, Ugarte
Real Madrid legend Marcelo releases statement after Fluminense blow-up: Truth will come out
Amorim wants Man Utd to bring back Carreras

DONE DEAL: FA Cup hopefuls Harborough sign ex-Spurs star Sandro

Ansser Sadiq
DONE DEAL: FA Cup hopefuls Harborough sign ex-Spurs star Sandro
DONE DEAL: FA Cup hopefuls Harborough sign ex-Spurs star SandroTribalfootball
Non-League side Harborough Town have surprised football fans by signing Sandro.

The former Tottenham midfielder has signed for the Leicestershire outfit, who are in the FA Cup second round.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Harborough surprisingly beat Tonbridge Angels in the first round by a 4-1 margin.

The Southern League Premier Central club are in the seventh tier of the English pyramid.

Manager Mitch Austin said of signing Sandro: “What an unbelievable signing for the club, I really cannot express how I am feeling.

"I had a chance conversation with Sandro a couple of weeks ago and we got talking about football, told him about Harborough Town FC and the journey we are on and he has been messaging me ever since to sign on, totally unbelievable and gobsmacked is how I would describe this signing.

"These sort of signings don’t happen every day but when you get a chance to sign an ex-professional footballer who has played at the highest level in the Premier League and Internationally with Brazil, you just cannot turn it down."

Mentions
Southern League Premier CentralPremier LeagueTottenhamHarboroughTonbridgeSandroFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Spurs, Juventus in Real Madrid contact for Endrick
Spurs join Arsenal, Liverpool interest in Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Larsson
Spurs trigger option in Son contract