Spurs trigger option in Son contract

Heung-min Son has seen his contract at Tottenham extended.

The Telegraph says Tottenham have decided to extend Son's contract by a year.

Spurs have activated the clause allowing the extension in his contract.

This gives them 12 more months to renew the agreement, which was due to end in the summer of 2025 but has now been extended until June 2026.

As such, Spurs have bought themselves some time to negotiate a longer arrangement with Son.