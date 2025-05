AC Milan's B team have been relegated after their first season.

Milan Futuro entered Serie C for the first time this season with a largely U23 squad.

However, they struggled over the campaign and have now been relegated Serie D.

Last night, Milan Futuro were beaten by SPAL in the relegation playoff, so condemning the team to Italy's fourth division.

Milan Futuro sacked and replaced coach Daniele Bonera with Massimo Oddo.