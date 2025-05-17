Ibrahimovic position at AC Milan under serious threat

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Zlatan Ibrahimovic's position at AC Milan is in doubt.

The Swede, while tied to owners RedBird, is also a Rossoneri director with major powers.

However, after the season was described as a "failure" by chief exec Giorgio Furlani, Ibrahimovic's future in the front office is under threat.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says Milan owner Gerry Cardinale has been left very disappointed with the results and plans to hire a sports director - with the brief to kickstart a new project.

Furlani is expected to choose the next sporting director, with no input from Ibrahimovic.

Instead, the new sporting director will also determine what role and tasks Ibrahimovic will have for next season.

It is not entirely certain that the former striker will have a position within the setup.

