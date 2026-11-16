Compilation: Ronaldinho stuns at 46 as he makes debut for Serie C side Ravenna FC

Serie C side Ravenna FC faced Forli FC over the weekend as Ronaldinho featured for the side.

Ronaldinho's last appearance came with Fluminense against Goiás in September 2015 before he retired in January 2018 at 37 years old.

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Now, he has featured on the left wing for Ravenna as they grabbed a 2-0 win thanks to goals from Giulio Donati (36'), Simone Rabbi (58').

Ronaldinho was substituted at the break with the score at 1-0 and stated: "If the president calls me, I'll be back."

He also said: “It was lovely to be here, playing, having the build-up in the dressing room. Football has always been the most wonderful thing in my life.”

Ravenna, who have not played in Serie B since 2008, are second in their regional group in Serie C as they chase down league leaders Spezia U19.

After three seasons with Milan from 2008 to 2011, in which he won one Serie A title, this is Ronaldinho's second spell in Italy as he seeks another title.

Ronaldinho scored 299 goals in his regular career and had been hoping to have a chance for number 300 for Ravenna, something that may come as long as he features for the side again this season.

A compilation of his performance can be viewed below: