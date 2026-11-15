Barcelona and Brazil legend Ronaldinho made a sensation return to football with Ravenna, 11 years after retiring.

The now 46-year-old dusted off his boots and stepped back onto the pitch for the Serie C side on Sunday (November 15).

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Ronaldinho played the first half as Ravenna beat local rivals Forli 2-0. The legendary number ten isn’t expected to return again, but this may not be the end.

“It went by too fast, that has always been football for me,” the former Barcelona and AC Milan playmaker explained to Sky Sport Italia.

“Is this my last one? I don't know, if the President keeps calling me, I will come back! It is always a pleasure. I told the President, if he needs me, then I will be here.

“It was lovely to be here, playing, having the build-up in the dressing room. Football has always been the most wonderful thing in my life.

“It was fun to be with so many young players, some of whom grew up watching me, it was great. Now if the President calls me, I'll be back.”