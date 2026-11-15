Ronaldinho returns after 11 years and plays part in Ravenna goal

At 46, Ronaldinho returned to the pitch after 11 years. He opened up play, came close to providing an assist from a corner and helped launch the move for the 1-0 opener. He was expected to play for half an hour but stayed on until half-time, touching the ball 28 times and completing 81% of his passes.

He was expected to play for half an hour, but in the end Ronaldinho played the entire first half. Forty-five minutes in the derby between Ravenna and Forli, 11 years after his last competitive appearance. There were flashes of the old magic, as well as a contribution to the move that put the hosts ahead.

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The show had actually begun during the warm-up, with keepy-uppies, shots on goal and glimpses of the technique that made him one of the most beloved players of his generation. Also watching him was Dida, his former AC Milan teammate, who recalled several anecdotes from their years together in the Rossoneri colours.

Ronaldinho during the Ravenna-Forlì warm-up STEFANO RELLANDINI / AFP

Then came his entrance onto the pitch, wearing Ravenna's white kit and the trademark headband. The smile was the same as ever, accompanied this time by the emotion of returning to a football pitch and hearing an entire stadium sing his name.

From a corner for Donati to the move that led to the opener

The opening minutes were mainly about regaining his feel for the ball and getting used to his new teammates. 'Dinho often looked to play forward, mixing a few understandable misplaced passes with touches that immediately lifted the crowd.

In the first 15 minutes, he completed three of five passes (60%), including a fine switch out to Simone Rabbi on the wing and a first-time lay-off to Lorenzo Da Pozzo, whose move was then halted by the opposition defence.

Then, in the 18th minute, Ravenna created their first real chance, and it came straight from the Brazilian's feet: a precisely delivered corner towards Giulio Donati, who narrowly failed to make contact with the ball.

The most important contribution, however, came in the 35th minute, in the move that put the hosts 1-0 up. The Gaucho received the ball, shielded it with his body and waited for the right moment to play it to Lorenzo Lonardi.

Lonardi immediately continued the move by finding Donati, keeping the attack flowing and helping create Ravenna's opener.

Ronaldinho celebrates with his team-mates STEFANO RELLANDINI / AFP

His numbers were also beginning to improve. By the 39th minute, Ronaldinho had completed 13 of 15 passes, with an 87% accuracy rate, and recorded 0.18 expected assists (xA).

Forty-five minutes and the same old smile

The initial plan was for him to play for around half an hour. Ronaldinho stayed on until half-time instead, completing the entire first half before making way for his teammates.

His performance ended with 28 touches, 17 completed passes from 21 (81%), three of five completed passes in the opposition box and 0.22 xA, earning a final Flashscore rating of 6.8.

Ronaldinho's stats Flashscore

The personal goal that would have taken him to 300 in his career never came. Ronaldinho did, however, play a part in the move for the 1-0, came close to providing an assist and showed an excellent understanding with his teammates, particularly after an understandably difficult start in terms of pace and intensity.